PM Modi attends ‘What India Thinks Today’ summit, highlights nation’s progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the What India Thinks Today Summit, organized by TV9, India's largest news network, as the chief guest. He was warmly received by My Home Group Chairman Rameshwara Rao, who honored him with a traditional shawl. The event also saw speeches from My Home Group Vice Chairman Jupally Ramu Rao and Prime Minister Modi himself.

India’s Development Journey – JupallyRamu Rao

In his speech, JupallyRamu Rao emphasized India's remarkable economic growth under PM Modi’s leadership. Citing data from the World Bank and IMF, he noted that India is set to be the fastest-growing major economy for the next two years. Despite a global economic slowdown, he stated that the world is looking to India for stability and progress.

Rao highlighted key initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti, Startup India, product-based incentives, and Digital India, which have positioned the country as a global leader in technology and manufacturing. He lauded the Digital India movement, calling it an inspiration even for developed nations. He concluded by stating that India is scripting a new chapter in its development, guiding 1.45 billion citizens toward a brighter future.

PM Modi Lauds ‘What India Thinks Today’ as an Innovative Platform

Addressing the summit, PM Modi remarked that the world is keenly observing India’s progress. He discussed national and international affairs, highlighting India's rapid transformation. The Prime Minister praised What India Thinks Today as an innovative platform, appreciating TV9 for organizing an event that reflects India's evolving aspirations.

With India playing a pivotal role in global growth, the summit reinforced the nation’s vision for the future.















