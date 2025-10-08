PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport: India’s first Fully Digital Terminal Set To Begin Operations In December

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on October 8, marking a major milestone in India’s aviation sector. Developed at a cost of ₹19,650 crore, the airport stands out as the country’s first fully digital facility, designed to deliver an “anxiety-free” travel experience through smart technology.

Flight operations are expected to commence in December 2025, with ticket bookings likely to open by the end of October. Airlines including IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express are preparing to launch services from the new terminal.

Equipped with advanced digital systems, NMIA will offer passengers the ability to pre-book parking, manage baggage drop-offs online, and even receive real-time updates on their luggage location. Managed by Adani Airports Holdings Limited, the project places Mumbai among global cities like London, New York, and Tokyo that operate multiple major airports.

According to Adani Airports CEO Arun Bansal, the airport’s AI-driven and digital-first design aims to make travel smoother and stress-free for passengers, setting new standards in India’s aviation infrastructure.