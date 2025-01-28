PM Modi inaugurates 'Utkarsh Odisha' business conclave in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the two-day 'Utkarsh Odisha' – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 and the Make in Odisha Exhibition in Bhubaneswar.

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that eastern India is a growth engine in the development of the country and Odisha plays a key role in it.

He emphasised that numerous opportunities were opening up in this region, more than ever before since independence.

The Prime Minister called upon all the industry leaders attending the grand conclave to invest in Odisha as now is the right time to invest in the state's development journey.

He also assured that their investment would lead to new heights of success.

Sharing his personal experience of witnessing the skills, hard work, and honesty of people from Odisha in Gujarat, "with new opportunities emerging in Odisha, the state will soon reach unprecedented heights of development," the Prime Minister said.

He also noted that Odisha is becoming one of India's leading states in various industries, including food processing, petrochemicals, port-led development, fisheries, IT, edtech, textiles, tourism, mining, and green energy.

PM Modi mentioned that India is changing the trend of extracting minerals and sending them abroad for product manufacturing and value addition, only to have those products returned to India.

"Our government is working to ensure that industries related to the resources available in Odisha are established within the state. Today's Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025 is a means to realise this vision," he added.

He asserted that the Utkarsh Odisha conclave is the biggest business summit in Odisha till now which is being attended by around five to six times more investors this time.

Urging everyone to recognise the challenges of the global supply chain in a rapidly changing world, the Prime Minister emphasised that India cannot rely on fragmented and import-based supply chains.

Instead, a robust supply and value chain must be built within India to minimise the impact of global fluctuations, he added.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that this responsibility lies with both the government and the industry.

He called on industries to support MSMEs and young startups, stressing the importance of research and innovation for growth.

He added that the Central government was creating a vibrant research ecosystem in the country, with a special fund and a package for internships and skill development.

Emphasising that a strong research ecosystem and a skilled young workforce will directly benefit the industry, PM Modi urged industry partners and the Odisha government to work together to build a modern ecosystem aligned with Odisha's aspirations, providing new opportunities for the youth.

He said that the world is focusing on sustainable lifestyles and moving towards a green future showing increasing potential for green jobs in the coming days.

He highlighted that India is also focusing on green technology and a green future, including solar, wind, hydro, and green hydrogen, which will power the energy security of a developed India.

The Prime Minister said that Odisha had immense potential in this regard, and significant policy decisions are being made to promote renewable energy industries in Odisha, and several steps are being taken for hydrogen energy production.

He remarked that alongside green energy, initiatives were being taken to expand the petrochemical sector in Odisha.

He highlighted that dedicated industrial parks and investment regions were being developed in Paradip and Gopalpur, indicating significant investment potential in this sector.

He emphasised the need to explore Odisha's tourism potential, with its 500-km coastline, more than 33 per cent forest cover, and endless possibilities for eco-tourism and adventure tourism.

The Prime Minister noted that India's focus was on "Wed in India" and "Heal in India," and Odisha's natural beauty and environment were very supportive of these initiatives.

Highlighting that India had significant potential for conference tourism, PM Modi urged states and the private sector to focus on the necessary infrastructure and skills for the concert economy. This includes event management, artist grooming, security, and other arrangements, where new opportunities are emerging.



