PM Modi once again praises leadership of Haryana CM Saini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday once again praised the leadership of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, saying under his leadership, government jobs are being provided to the youth purely on the basis of merit and with complete transparency.

The Prime Minister was addressing a programme in New Delhi on the occasion of the inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway and UER-II National Highway projects connecting Delhi and Haryana at a cost of about Rs 11,000 crore.

He said there was a time when Congress governments ruled Haryana, and during that period, it was almost impossible for the youth to secure government appointments without “parchi and kharchi”. However, the BJP government has completely transformed this system.

The Prime Minister said the BJP government has so far provided government jobs to lakhs of youth in Haryana on the basis of merit and transparency, and that Chief Minister Saini is carrying this tradition forward with commitment. He said the constant endeavour of the government is to simplify people’s lives, which is clearly reflected in its policies and decisions.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, CM Saini said the Prime Minister’s guidance and encouragement serve as the biggest strength for the state government. He said providing transparent and merit-based opportunities to the youth is the government’s top priority, and Haryana is setting a new benchmark in this direction across the country.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that with the blessings of the Prime Minister, Haryana will continue to move swiftly on the path of development and good governance.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and dedicated to the people two major development projects worth Rs 2,000 crore that will directly benefit Haryana. These projects include the construction of two four-lane connectivity roads to Sonipat and Bahadurgarh under the Urban Extension Road-II project.

The Chief Minister said Haryana, being the industrial and agricultural hub of north India, would be the biggest beneficiary of these projects. He said these key projects will not only boost exports, imports and investments by ensuring direct connectivity from Kundli, Sonipat, Bahadurgarh, Gurugram and Manesar to Delhi Airport, but will also provide long-awaited relief from traffic congestion in the region.