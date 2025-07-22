Live
PM Modi Reacts to Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Resignation, Wishes Him Good Health
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s service to the nation and wished him good health after his resignation citing medical reasons.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded to the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post of Vice President of India. PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to laud Dhankhar’s service to the country and also wished him good health.
“Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health,” the Prime Minister wrote.
PM Modi's praise came after Dhankhar, 74, submitted his resignation citing health reasons. His decision marked the end of his term which began in August 2022.
