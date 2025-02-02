PM Modi slams ‘corrupt’ AAP govt, reaches out to Purvanchalis, women in Delhi rally

New Delhi: Targeting AAPda leaders for spreading lies and indulging in corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday guaranteed that not a single slum in election-bound Delhi will be razed and no current welfare scheme will be stopped when a BJP government is formed after the February 5 Assembly election.

Addressing a rally in R.K. Puram, PM Modi said voters are getting a golden opportunity to form a BJP government in Delhi after 25 years and they should ensure that the victory margin is historic.

Giving the slogan ‘AAPda ko hatayenge, BJP ko layenge’, PM Modi said that together the BJP and the voters have to make Delhi a ‘viksit’ capital of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

A combative PM said the corrupt in the AAP will have to pay for their misdeeds and highlighted the provisions in the Union Budged 2025-26 for the middle-class income taxpayers, for development in Purvanchal states like Bihar, for women entrepreneurs and young job-seekers.

He also reminded women voters in Delhi about the Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance promised by the BJP, claiming that women will start getting the money in their bank accounts before March 8 -- International Women’s Day.

Identifying himself as an MP from Purvanchal, PM Modi said that the community is facing problems in celebrating Chhath in Delhi under the AAPda government.

Calling the AAP government anti-Purvanchali, he said during Covid the AAP leaders spread lies and forced Purvanchalis to leave the city, instead of helping them.

PM Modi congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for announcing a number of development projects for Purvanchal states like Bihar and West Bengal in the Budget.

“These AAPda leaders are angry over the Budget as it has announced several schemes for Purvanchal states. I want to assure Purvanchalis that the BJP government will continue to hold their hands and serve them, whether they are in Delhi or Bihar,” he said.

“The Congress leaders abuse me when I talk about welfare and development of Dalits. The NDA government in Bihar has been working hard for people and even the Union Budget has announced the constitution of a ‘Makhana Board’ in Bihar for the welfare of Dalit workers involved in the trade,” he said.

Calling the AAP government a regime good at only making hollow announcements, he hit out at the ruling government for a series of scams and said AAP leaders would be held accountable - “Jinhone loota hai, unhe lotana hi padega” (The looters will have to pay back).

Attacking Arvind Kejriwal, without naming him, PM Modi said those who live in “Sheesh Mahal” don’t realise the importance of the middle classes’ 2 BHK flat and blamed the former chief minister for the delay in allotment of pucca houses to the poor in Delhi.

Enlisting failures of the AAPda government, PM Modi said it has given polluted air to Delhi, deteriorated the condition of the Yamuna, given contaminated water which is leading to ailments and forced people to spend on medicines.

“Only the BJP can help the city emerge from the crisis and this is ‘Modi ki Guarantee’,” he said.

Training his guns on the AAP and the Congress for corruption, PM Modi said both these parties duped Delhiites in the name of sports. “The AAPda misled Delhiites by promising to develop a sports university while the Congress perpetrated the Commonwealth Games’ scam.”

Reaching out to government employees in R.K. Puram, PM Modi said after the constitution of the eighth pay commission their salaries will rise soon. “Even retired persons’ pension will increase,” he said.

The PM also announced that a welfare board will be formed by the new BJP government in Delhi for insurance of gig workers, domestic helps and drivers of autorickshaws and e-rickshaws and offering nutritional food in slums for Rs 5 per thali.

Voting to pick a 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 5 and the result will be announced on February 8.