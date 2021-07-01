PM Modi to Address Doctors community at 3.00 PM Today

Our Honorable Prime Minister, Modi in his tweet, has stated that, "India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting Covid-19.1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. Today around 3.PM, our PM would be addressing the Doctors community at a programme organized by @IMAindiaOrg.

The above event would be hosted by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Our Prime Minister has appreciated the role played by the community of health workers, they have been at the forefront battling during Corona Pandemic. He also thanked the entire medical fraternity for helping the nation, effectively fight two deadly wages of Corona in the nation, which have brought the developing economy as well as its public health infrastructure to a grinding halt.

Even on Sunday, while addressing a popular programme on Radio, Mann Ki Baat, our Prime Minister talked about doctors and he praised the contributions made by them in nation-building.

The National Doctor's Day is observed on 1st July, in the honor of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief Minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversary fall on the above day.

Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy served as Chief Minister of West Bengal, for around 14 years. He also remembered as philanthropist, social worker and educationist. In the year, 1928, he found Indian Medical Association. Roy was also honored with the Bharat Ratna.

On 1st July, we would be celebrating the National Doctors Day. Everyone is grateful for the contribution made by the Doctors, during the Corona period. Doctors have selflessly worked and saved lives of many. Modi during the Mann ki Baat programme, has said, this time National Doctors Day, is more special, as doctors have played lead role in fighting Corona Pandemic. They went out of their way, to extend help and saved lives of many.