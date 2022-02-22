PM Modi to address webinar tomorrow on positive impact on 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a program for the implementation of the Union Budget 2022-23 tomorrow
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a program for the implementation of the Union Budget 2022-23 tomorrow i.e. on Wednesday.
It is being organized by the Ministry of Jal Shakti. The Prime Minister will also give a virtual address in this webinar.
During this, he will discuss about the positive impact on water and sanitation under the 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme.
Next Story