Live
- Centre is talking to wrestlers: Haryana CM
- Prime Video Announces the Global Premiere of ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, produced by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur
- National Crisis Management Committee reviews cyclone preparedness
- Mahindra Last Mile Mobility is India’s No.1, electric 3-wheeler manufacturer in FY23
- Light Rains predicted for Northern States on June 15
- Gujarat geared up for 'Biparjoy' cyclone, 7500 moved to safer places
- Govt of India denies CoWin Data breach
- Hair Heroes Unite: Milaap Organises 'Hair Donation Drive' in Hyderabad to Empower Cancer Survivors
- Strive for another five to ten years to make Telangana stronger: KCR to government staff
- Google making 'paginated mode' default on Docs for Android
PM Modi to distribute appointment letters to 70K recruits on June 13
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute around 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Tuesday via video conference, an official said on Monday.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute around 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Tuesday via video conference, an official said on Monday.
He will also address these appointees on the occasion.
The "Rozgar Mela" will be held at 43 locations across the country.
The recruitment is taking place across the Central government departments as well as in state governments.
The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the government in various departments, including financial services, posts, defence, school education, higher education, revenue and health, among others.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS