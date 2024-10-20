PM Modi to lead discussions on India Century at NDTV World Summit 2024 tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047 and the third-largest economy by 2030-31 is likely to dominate his opening address on Monday at the two-day "NDTV World Summit 2024 – The India Century", scheduled for October 21 and 22.



As India stands tall as a global force, PM Modi's message for peace and an end to violence may supplement the tone he is looking to set for his engagements at the 16th BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan scheduled for October 22-24.

Amid the ongoing conflicts in Europe and West Asia, India has emerged as a responsible global power, adeptly navigating complex international relations and offering leadership, and the "NDTV World Summit 2024 – The India Century" promises to offer a platform to discuss key global issues under the leadership of External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, a statement noted.

In this transformative era when the world is turning to India for guidance, the discourse at the NDTV World Summit will also see the participation of Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan; Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; David Cameron, Former UK Prime Minister; Prof. Paul Romer, Nobel Laureate, Economics, 2018 & Former Chief Economist, World Bank and William Dalrymple, Author & Historian.

Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of Germany to India & Bhutan; Syed Akbaruddin, Former Permanent Representative of India to the UN; and Kenneth H. da Nobrega, Ambassador of Brazil to India, will enrich the discourse on the changing global geopolitical dynamics and economic landscapes.

Business leaders, including Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises; Mark Mobius, Chairman, Mobius Emerging Opportunities Fund; Baba Kalyani, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Forge; Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, among others, will also present their views at NDTV Summit on the role Indian economy can play at the global stage.

NDTV will also launch NDTV World at the summit, with the tagline: "Seeing the World from Where India Stands". NDTV World aims to be a leading voice from Asia and India on the global stage.

Technology is also likely to feature prominently as a key topic of discussion at the World Summit as PM Modi himself is known to envision a tech-driven India Century.

The Prime Minister recently reiterated his views while hailing the establishment of three AI Centres of Excellence (CoE) focused on Healthcare, Agriculture and Sustainable Cities, and posted a message on X: "A very important stride in India's effort to become a leader in tech, innovation and AI. I am confident these Centres of Excellence will benefit our Yuva Shakti and contribute towards making India a hub for futuristic growth."

A day after his address at the "NDTV World Summit 2024 – The India Century", PM Modi is scheduled to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan, where he is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries and other invited leaders.