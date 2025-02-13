Prayagraj Railway operates over 122 spl trains for Magh Purnima

Prayagraj: On the occasion of the Magh Purnima festival, the Prayagraj Railway has said that it successfully operated more than 122 special trains.

By 6 PM on the bathing festival, a total of 230 trains were running. These services facilitated the transportation of over 12 lakh devotees to their respective destinations. The holy bathing ceremony of Magh Purnima occurred in Prayagraj on Wednesday, as part of the Sanatan Mahaparva, Mahakumbh.

In the days leading up to this festival, thousands of devotees traveled to Teerthraj, Prayagraj, to partake in this sacred ritual. To accommodate the influx of pilgrims, the Prayagraj Railway Division has been running additional special and regular trains over the past several days.

By 6 PM, the division had operated about 230 trains, including 122 special trains, with plans to continue running more special services throughout the night due to the high number of devotees.

Senior PRO of Prayagraj Railway Division, Amit Malviya, said that of the total 230 trains, approximately 74 Mela Special trains were run solely from Prayagraj Junction. Regular trains are also being operated alongside the special trains from all stations in Prayagraj.

Additionally, Mela Special trains were also in operation on February 10 and 11.

Devotees from across the country flocked to Prayagraj for the Magh Purnima festival. The Prayagraj Railway Division has made all necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth and safe travel experience for the devotees. Senior PRO Amit Malviya has emphasised that regular and special trains have been operational for several days, with about 334 trains running from Prayagraj City on February 10 and 343 on February 11.

Due to the anticipated crowd on the Magh Purnima bathing day, special trains will continue to run. Furthermore, in an effort to manage crowds, the railway administration opened the holding area at Khusro Bagh for the convenience of the devotees.