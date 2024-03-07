Priyanka from Raebareli, Rahul to fight from Amethi, Wayanad

Live
Highlights
New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi from both Amethi and Wayanad in Lok Sabha polls According to a PTI report, an Uttar Pradesh Congress leader on Wednesday said that party leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha election from Amethi – a constituency he has represented several times since 2002.
Congress District President Pradeep Singhal, who returned after a meeting in Delhi, said Gandhi will be the party candidate from Amethi and his name would be announced soon. There is, however, no word from the party's central leadership on the matter. The party's Central Election Committee meeting is yet to take place.
