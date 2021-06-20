Public parks, gardens to open in Delhi from today; yoga activities allowed

New Delhi: The Delhi government has allowed reopening of bars, public parks and gardens from Monday under a phased easing of restrictions imposed due to the second Covid wave. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order on Sunday stated that bars will be allowed to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity, from 12 pm to 10 pm, from next week.

The owners of restaurants and bars will be responsible for strict adherence to Covid safety measures and all official guidelines and norms, it said. Public parks, gardens and golf clubs will be reopened and outdoor yoga activities will also be allowed, the DDMA stated in its order.

Prohibited activities and services, including schools, colleges and educational institutions, cinemas, gyms, spas, all kinds of political, social, cultural, religious gatherings among others will remain closed till further orders or 5 am on June 28.

The lockdown was imposed in Delhi amid a surge in second wave of COVID-19 on April 19. Many restrictions have been lifted in a phased manner with improvement in the Covid situation, starting with allowing manufacturing and construction activities on May 31.

In its order, the DDMA said it has been observed that the number of coronavirus patients and positivity rate has declined considerably and the overall situation has improved, but due caution and care has to be maintained for consolidating the whole process of COVID 19 management.

The prohibited and restricted activities, according to the DDMA order, will continue with effect from 5 AM on Monday till 5 AM on June 28 or further orders, whichever is earlier. Concerned district magistrates, district DCPs, deputy commissioners of municipal corporations and other officials as well as market and resident welfare associations will be responsible for ensuring Covid-appropriate behaviour and other guidelines at the markets, malls, restaurants, bars, public parks and gardens, the order said.

"All district magistrates, district DCPs and other authorities concerned will take strict action against the defaulting persons, as per the applicable laws and rules, including closure of such establishments, business premises, weekly markets, public parks and gardens," it said.

The owners of the restaurants and bars will be responsible for strict adherence to the prescribed SOPs, all instructions as well as guidelines of the central government and the Delhi government, and compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

"In case, any violation is found, strict penal/criminal action will be taken against the owner of the restaurant or bar," DDMA warned. Agencies like the MCD, DDA, NDMC that own parks and gardens as well as concerned RWA, owners or directors of golf clubs and yoga instructors will be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, stated the DDMA order.

The order further cautioned that a very close watch and supervision will be maintained on the overall functioning of markets, market complexes, malls, restaurants and bars by the district magistrates, DCPs and other authorities concerned.