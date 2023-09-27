Live
- Doctors call for action against growing burden of heart-related diseases
- India will soon emerge as global economic powerhouse: PM Modi
- Telangana HC upholds single judge’s order cancelling Group-1 prelims
- S&P Global India recognised as one of India’s ‘Top 10 Workplaces for Women in 2023’
- UP to get one crore vaccine for lumpy skin disease
- There is no question of leaving a secular stance: HDD
- Google launches earthquake alert system in India for android smartphone users
- Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee launch WhatsApp channel
- Delhi High Court quashes sexual harassment case, directs accused to contribute to girls shelter home
- Rahul shares video of interaction with porters, flags 'record unemployment', 'back-breaking' inflation
Just In
‘Publicity interest litigation’, says TN govt in SC on pleas seeking action against Udhayanidhi Stalin
The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday argued before the Supreme Court that PILs seeking action against state Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin are rather in the nature of “publicity interest litigation”.
The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday argued before the Supreme Court that PILs seeking action against state Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin are rather in the nature of “publicity interest litigation”.
A bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi was hearing a fresh plea filed by a Delhi-based advocate seeking initiation of penal action for “outrageous” and “demeaning” remarks made against the Sanatana Dharma.
At the very outset, advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government said: “Milords, I will like to point out that these are ‘public interest litigation’ in the nature of ‘publicity interest litigation’. You will not believe the kind of publicity they carry out after notices are issued.”
Tiwari further pointed out that already 40 petitions are pending across different high courts of the country and urged that no further petition is required to be entertained.
“We will not issue notice but tag it with the other one,” the bench said.
Advocate Raj Kishor Choudhary, appearing for the petitioner claimed that the state minister issued “genocidal calls” and remarks made by Udhayanidhi Stalin and DMK leader A. Raja undeniably amount to "hate speech" against a large population of India striking at the very core of the Constitution of India which envisages a secular nation.
Last week, the top court had issued notice to Stalin Jr., Tamil Nadu Police and others on a plea seeking directions for registration of an FIR against the son of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin and the organisers of the 'Sanatana Dharma Eradication Conference'.