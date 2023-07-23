Raghav Chadha urged the Rajya Sabha speaker not to present the central government's ordinance in the Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has intensified its protest in Delhi against the central government's ordinance. Raghav Chadha, Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party, has now sent a letter to the Speaker of the Rajya Sabha.He has urged through this letter that the ordinance of the Central Government should not be introduced in the Rajya Sabha.

The AAP MP has stated three reasons why this bill should not be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.Chadda has stated that presenting the ordinance proposed by the Central Government in Delhi to make a bill in Parliament is illegitimate and wrong, and that it should not be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

Raghav Chadha told the media, "I have written a letter to the Vice President of the country and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha today (Sunday)."In this letter, I have stated unequivocally that it is unlawful and unfair for the Central Government to introduce an ordinance in Parliament that deprives the Delhi Government of its rights.This cannot happen.

On May 11, 2023, the Supreme Court's Constitutional Bench issued a unanimous judgement in which the democratically elected government received powers connected to bureaucracy, powers to appoint officers, and powers linked to services. Raghav Chadda further said that after the verdict on 11 May 2023, within just 8 days, the central government overturns it by bringing an ordinance.

The Central Government is now trying to present this ordinance before the Rajya Sabha in order for it to become law by being passed by both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. It would be illegal to introduce it in the country's Parliament. There are three main reasons behind this. The first point Raghav Chadda made is that in order to amend or overturn a Supreme Court judgement, the basis of the decision must be changed.It is considered illegal if you do not amend the base and attempt to override the Supreme Court's judgment by simply bringing an ordinance.

Second reason - why this bill should not be introduced in Rajya Sabha? Giving another argument about this, Raghav Chadha said that laws are made in the country only to fulfill the articles of the constitution.But through this ordinance Article 239 AA of the Constitution was destroyed. This ordinance is tearing apart the Article of the Constitution.

Third reason - Raghav Chadha further said that this new ordinance is also under consideration with the Supreme Court. A constitutional bench of five judges will now review it.This court will look upon its legality. So, as long as this subject is being considered by the Supreme Court, it should not be presented before Parliament and no votes should be taken on it.