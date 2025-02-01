‘RaghuRam initiative’ to restore greenery in Gajapati

Berhampur: At a time when Gajapati district is grappling with alarming depletion of greenery, a team of experts led by Subash Chandra Mohapatra from OUAT during their recent visit under TOFI (Trees Outside Forests in India) programme suggested to take up ‘RaghuRam’ agroforestry initiative for case studies.

The experts were studying non-forest plantations to understand the positive environmental impact. This initiative, intended to showcase environmental conservation, will also be a testament to how farming, when done with passion and love for Mother Earth, can be both rewarding and fulfilling.

‘RaghuRam’ initiative, with support from Odisha Forests and different wings of Gajapati district administration, is a multi-layered agroforestry set up by Sanjay Jena in Gurandi. It is a tribute to his paternal and maternal grandfathers, Raghunath and Ramachandra. “Their values and love for the land continue to inspire me. Being deeply attached to both of them, I felt this was a perfect way to honour their legacy”, Sanjay said. This small area can be used as a sustainable livelihood farming setup for a family, he added.

When there is environmental degradation, the reality in Gajapati district paints a stark picture. Mountains of Eastern Ghats are not just being deforested—they are being entirely razed. The repercussions are immense: loss of biodiversity, increased carbon emissions and disrupted ecosystems. The most alarming issue isn’t the damage itself, but the indifference of the majority. “While thousands of trees are planted, a collective lack of concern for preserving what remains of our natural heritage reveals the mindset of many in our district,” Sanjay said.

“Let’s break this cycle of neglect and actively support sustainable practices. Together, we can protect the environment and preserve the soul of Gajapati,” he said. People often discuss environmental degradation, greenhouse effects, depletion of green cover and rise in temperature to unbearable 48°C during summer.

In Gajapati district, it’s not just about axing trees but complete dismantling of mountains of the Eastern Ghats. The lush green cover that once stood as the pride in the district is fading away, replaced by barren mountains and quarries. In an effort to counter carbon emissions, initiatives like ‘RaghuRam’, a multi-layered plantation setup, hopefully should emerge as a beacon of hope, green activists opined.