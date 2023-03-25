Rahul Gandhi to announce his next course of action following conviction of two years by Surat district Court in criminal defamation case at a media conference at 1 pm today. Speculations in AICC circles is that he may opt to go to jail instead of challenging the order in apex court.

Meanwhile, AICC filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging his disqualification under section 8(3) of the People's Representation Act

Gandhi lost his MP status after a Gujarat court found him guilty in a criminal defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail on Thursday.







In his first comments after disqualification, the former Wayanad MP said he is ready to "pay any price". "I am fighting for the voice of India. I am ready to pay any price," Mr Gandhi tweeted in Hindi yesterday. The former Congress chief's Wayanad seat also fell vacant after his disqualification.

Mr Gandhi was on Thursday found guilty of defamation for a 2019 campaign trail remark implying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a criminal. "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname", he had allegedly remarked in Karnataka's Kolar, after which several complaints were lodged against him in various states.