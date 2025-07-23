Live
Rain triggers traffic jams across Delhi
New Delhi: Traffic came to a crawl in the national capital on Tuesday morning after a downpour left several roads waterlogged and many stretches...
New Delhi: Traffic came to a crawl in the national capital on Tuesday morning after a downpour left several roads waterlogged and many stretches freshly laid with asphalt potholed. Heavy congestion was reported for several hours from ITO to Old Rohtak Road, Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-8), Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Mehrauli-Gurugram Road, Peeragarhi to ISBT, Madhuban Chowk, Delhi-Ghaziabad stretch, and National Highway-9.
The city struggled to drain excess water.
The Mehrauli-Badarpur stretch was among the worst affected, witnessing bumper-to-bumper traffic well into the afternoon, with motorists reporting delays of up to an hour. Many commuters vented out their frustration on X.
“I travelled to Gurgaon from Delhi at 8 am, was stuck near the airport for hours. Horrible traffic. Covered just 18 km in two hours,” said one commuter.
Another X user said, “Meanwhile, I spent 2 hours covering 30 km on the Gurugram-Delhi route. Footpaths are gone, and the cities are overcrowded.” Traffic came to a standstill from Nangloi towards Najafgarh.