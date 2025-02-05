Live
Just In
Rajnath counters Rahul on China
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday rebutted the Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's remarks on China and said that the Army Chief's remarks referred only to the disturbance of traditional patrolling by both sides and the Army Chief never spoke the words attributed by Gandhi at any time.
In a post on X, Singh said that Rahul Gandhi in his speech in Parliament on February 3 made false allegations about the statement of the Army Chief on the situation on the India-China border.
"The Army Chief's remarks referred only to the disturbance of traditional patrolling by both sides. He also mentioned that these practices have been restored to their traditional pattern as part of the recent disengagement. Government has shared these details in Parliament," Rajnath Singh said. "The words attributed to the Army Chief by Rahul Gandhi were never spoken by him at any time. It is a matter of deep regret that Rahul Gandhi should indulge in irresponsible politics on matters of national interest," he added.