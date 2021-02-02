Rajnath inaugurated the production line of HAL, said - this will prove to be a big step

New Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated the second Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) production line of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bangalore. Speaking on the occasion, he said, HAL, this newly formed manufacturing unit of HAL, is going to be a major step in strengthening the Indian Air Force and 'Self-reliant India Campaign'. And to the satisfaction that with this inauguration, one of my promises to you are also being fulfilled.

Inaugurated the HAL's new LCA-Tejas Production Line in Bengaluru today. Under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' India is looking forward to increase its defence manufacturing capabilities. India cannot remain dependent on other countries for its defence. @HALHQBLR pic.twitter.com/7HCmYnjp1P — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 2, 2021

Defense Minister said in his Address:-

-You must have seen recently, in the list released by the IMF on the post-covid economy, India is the only country to surpass all the big countries with projected growth of double digit ie 11.5%.

-Tejas' new plant presents a great example of opportunity to the country not only in indigenization but also in disaster like Covid.

-Approving such a large purchase by the government for Tejas aircraft is special in many ways. First, increase the security of our country. This purchase will lead to an unprecedented increase in the capacity of our Air Force.

-Despite Covid, HAL has received a large order of about 50 thousand crores from Armed Forces. This is the largest procurement not only in itself, but in the history of the Indigenous Defense Procurement. This is a historic deal that will take the Indian aerospace sector to new heights.