Rajnath Singh on 3-day visit to Lucknow

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive in Lucknow on Monday evening on a three-day visit.

Rajnath Singh, who is an MP from Lucknow, has a packed schedule lined up with several events during his trip.

According to the BJP's Lucknow media-in-charge Praveen Garg, the Union Minister is scheduled to meet members of 'Mahanagar Awasiya Kalyan Samiti', the local residential committee, soon after landing on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, he is scheduled to meet members of the Dalit committee in Sudarshan Puri, Aishbagh.

After this, the Minister will go to Rajajjipuram for a meeting with the local residential committee.

Later in the day, he will visit the Yahiyaganj gurudwara.

The Defence Minister on Wednesda, is expected to visit the Kanhaiya Madhavpur ward in Bhuwar village.

Thereafter, he will visit the Manaknagar satellite railway station to review the ongoing construction work.