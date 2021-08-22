  • Menu
Rajnath Singh pays tributes to Kalyan Singh
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Lucknow on Sunday and offered tributes to late Kalyan Singh at the latter's residence

Lucknow: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Lucknow on Sunday and offered tributes to late Kalyan Singh at the latter's residence.

Singh arrived minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Delhi.

Rajnath Singh was a minister in the Kalyan Singh-led government in Uttar Pradesh 1991. In 1997 when Kalyan Singh became the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the second time, Rajnath Singh was the state BJP president.

While speaking to the reporters, Rajnath Singh said he enjoyed a long association with Kalyan Singh. "He has been a tough administrator and astute politician and an elder brother to me," he said.


