Rakesh Tikait blames Modi government for barricading

New Delhi: Demonstration at the UP Gate has been on for months against the three agricultural reform laws brought by the central government. Farmer leaders directly blamed the Modi government for putting up barricading for this. The agitating farmers also raised slogans at the protest site here on Friday.

The national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait, has now reversed his statement and has directly blamed the Modi government at the Centre for the barricading here. For this, he has written in green colour on the barricading, 'Modi government is responsible for barricading, He has also written 'Modi government opens the way'.

While the tent was removed on Thursday and on Friday, Rakesh Tikait was seen writing these slogans on the barricades. There was chaos at the UP gate on Thursday. It was learned that the farmers were uprooting their tents, the news of this became increasingly viral.

Many videos started going viral on social media. After this, it was told from the official Twitter handle of BKYU that these rumours are being spread. 'Ignore these, the farmers' movement is going on, it is not over yet. Farmers are standing at the UP gate' it read.