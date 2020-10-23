Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to run in 70 Assembly segments

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to implement its 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' anti-pollution initiative in all the 70 Assembly constituencies from October 26, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday. He appealed to all Delhiites to participate in this campaign.

Earlier, the minister campaigned with AAP MLAs on Bhagwan Das crossing located on Tilak Marg and appealed to the drivers to stop engines of their vehicles in case of a red light. The minister said that the campaign will be carried out till November 15 with the people's cooperation.

The minister once again blamed stubble burning for the increasing pollution in Delhi. He said the Delhi government is working 24/7 to check pollution. "We will control pollution in Delhi, but the incidents of stubble burning outside are increasing and the pollution," he said.