RG Kar tragedy: Former SHO of Tala PS moves Calcutta HC for bail

Kolkata: Tala Police Station's former SHO Abhijit Mondal, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata in August, on Tuesday moved the Calcutta High Court for bail.

The matter will be heard by the division bench of Justice Arijit Bandopadhyay and Justice Apurba Sinha Roy on any day during the current week.

Mondal and R.G. Kar's former, controversial Principal Sandip Ghosh were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the rape and murder tragedy. R.G. Kar comes under the jurisdiction of Tala Police Station.

The main charges against both of them are misleading the investigation and tampering with the evidence while the initial investigation in the matter was being carried out by Kolkata Police before the charge of the probe was handed over to CBI by Calcutta High Court.

After his arrest, Mondal was suspended by the state government following the protocol that any government official and staff has to be suspended if he is in custody for a criminal offence for 48 hours or more.

Earlier, Mondal had also applied for bail at a special court in Kolkata but the CBI had opposed it. The CBI counsel informed the court that that call list of Mondal’s mobile number had a number of mysterious conversations on August 9 the morning, when the body of the victim was recovered from the seminar hall within R.G Kar premises.

The CBI has already submitted its first charge sheet in the case where they have identified civic volunteer Sanjay Roy as the “sole prime accused” in the rape and murder crime. Now the central agency sleuths are trying to unfold the “larger conspiracy picture” behind the crime.

In such a situation, the event of Mondal approaching the Calcutta High Court with a bail plea became extremely crucial since already there had been criticism from different quarters about the progress of the investigation by the central agency.