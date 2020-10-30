RJD attacks Nitish govt for not providing security to Tejashwi

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday accused the Nitish Kumar-led state government of not providing proper security to Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav.

Manoj Jha, RJD Rajya Sabha MP, said the Nitish Kumar government was deliberately not providing security to Tejashwi during rallies.

"The security of Tejashwi Yadav is completely compromised at rally venues. People are assembling in large numbers and breaking the barricades. They are reaching out to him even at the helipad. It is a threat to his life apart from creating hurdles in the helicopter operation. Such a situation could lead to an accident," Jha said.

He said a letter was sent to the Election Commission on October 21 after a huge gathering was witnessed at a rally of Tejashwi Yadav. The ECI has directed the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of all the 38 districts of Bihar to arrange proper security for him, but no security has been given to him, he alleged.

The RJD has also released a video wherein a huge crowd can be seen surrounding a helicopter with no policemen in sight. In the video, people are milling around Tejashwi Yadav to take selfies. On one occasion, Tejashwi can be seen getting angry and pushing a youth away from him in the helipad area.