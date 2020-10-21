RJD tops list in giving tickets to candidates with criminal record  

Patna: No qualms in fielding candidates with a criminal background and it is reflected in the 1st phase of Bihar elections 2020 as out of 1064, 328 (31%) candidates are with criminal cases and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) tops the list while Bharatiya Janata Party comes in the second position with (72%), according to an election watchdog Association of Democratic Reforms.

No political party can claim that it has not given tickets to candidates with pending criminal cases including serious cases which are non-bailable offences, RJD has fielded most number of candidates with a criminal background (73%), followed by BJP (72%). According to the report, 244 (23%) candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Serious criminal cases are non-bailable offences with over five years of imprisonment where 22(54%) out of 41 candidates analysed from RJD, 20(49%) out of 41 candidates analysed from LJP, 13 (45%) out of 29 candidates analysed from BJP, 9 (43%) out of 21 candidates analysed from INC, 10 (29%) out of 35 candidates analysed from JD(U) and 5 (19%) out of 26 candidates analysed from BSP have declared it in their affidavits. Highlighting other parties, the polls body says that about 24 (59 per cent) out of 41 candidates analysed from the LJP have declared criminal cases against themselves and 20 (49 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

The report also noted 12 (57 per cent) out of 21 candidates analysed from the Congress, 15 (43 per cent) out of 35 candidates analysed from the JD(U) and eight (31 per cent) out of 26 candidates analysed from the BSP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.