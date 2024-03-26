Live
Rs 271 cr seized in Rajasthan ahead of LS polls
Various enforcement agencies in Rajasthan have seized drugs, liquor, precious metals, freebies and illegal cash worth Rs 271 crore since the beginning of March.
The value of the items seized by the agencies since March 16, after the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, is more than Rs 181 crore. There has been a record seizure worth more than Rs 173 crore after the implementation of the code of conduct, officials said.
Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that different agencies in the state are keeping a strict vigil on suspicious items and illegal use of money for the purpose of influencing the elections.
Gupta said that suspicious items or cash worth more than Rs 10 crore each have been recovered in nine districts of Jodhpur, Pali, Jaipur, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar and Barmer.
According to district-wise data, the maximum seizure of items worth Rs 33.36 crore has taken place in Jodhpur.
Pali is in second place with a seizure of around Rs 19.48 crore. Goods worth Rs 19.01 crore have been seized in Jaipur, Rs 14.19 crore in Udaipur, Rs 14.02 crore in Bhilwara, Rs 13.44 crore in Ganganagar, Rs 11.87 crore in Jhunjhunu, Rs 11.17 crore in Barmer and Rs 10.37 crore in Alwar.