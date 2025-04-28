'Rubbing salt into wounds', CM Fadnavis slams Wadettiwar for remarks on terrorists

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday slammed the Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar over his statement that 'do terrorists have time to ask about religion before firing'.

“Wadettiwar’s statement is insensitive. By making such a statement, he is rubbing salt into the wounds of the relatives of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. Everyone has shown what the relatives have said. The victims were killed in front of their relatives, and during that time, Wadettiwar was not present there. I do not understand whether this is foolishness or what,” said CM Fadnavis.

“The relatives had said what had happened in front of them, and falsifying it is more insensitive. The relatives of the victims will never forgive Wadettiwar. Those who are making such statements are our enemies and promoting them,” said Fadnavis.

State BJP chief and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule also criticised Wadettiwar, terming his statement a height of insensitivity. “It has been proven time and time again that Hindus are being targeted in Kashmir. So, in what world is Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar living in? Who is Wadettiwar trying to please by saying, 'terrorists have no caste or religion'? Are Congress leaders trying to exonerate terrorists?” he asked.

“Vijay Wadettiwar's statement shows a disgusting attempt to cover up the faces of terrorists and protect them. This is not only irresponsible, but also an example of an anti-national mentality. Every Indian who loves the country should strongly condemn Wadettiwar's statement. Congress leaders are playing with the emotions of Indians, rubbing salt on the wounds and doing politics, the people will not forget this,” claimed Bawankule.

However, after criticism, Wadettiwar offered clarification and said that the main purpose of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam is to create a rift between the two religions, disrupt the unity of India and create instability in the country.

“Strictest action should be taken against terrorists and those who support them. Congress will support whatever action the government takes. It is imperative to break such anti-national tendencies for the integrity and national security of India. India is one and will remain one.”