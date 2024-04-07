Saffron is the new colour of politics and power in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Saffron symbolises renunciation but it is now becoming the colour of political power, especially in India’s Hindi heartland.

With Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath riding the crest of popularity in politics, the sight of ascetics, clad in saffron robes, walking in and out of the Chief Minister’s office is a common sight.

Saffron-clad MPs like Sakshi Maharaj from Unnao and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, have already been renominated as candidates.

Sakshi Maharaj and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti are both looking towards a third term from their respective constituencies.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who heads the Kalki Ashram in Sambhal, unsuccessfully contested the 2019 elections from Lucknow on a Congress ticket. He has quit the Congress and is said to be on his way to the BJP.

Incidentally, Acharya Pramod Krishnam does not wear saffron he prefers white robes.

“I am in politics because circumstances demand good people to enter this field and remove the bad elements. I am a politically aware citizen and will remain active in politics,” he said.

It was the Ayodhya movement, incidentally, that blurred the line between saints and politicians and gave a saffron hue to politics.

Saints like Ram Vilas Vedanti, Swami Chinmayanand and Uma Bharti are some of the saints who played an active role in the Ayodhya movement and then joined politics.

The majority of the saffron ascetics belong to the BJP for obvious reasons.

Apart from sadhus and seers in politics, more and more legislators and MPs in Uttar Pradesh have started wearing saffron – especially after the opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

During the assembly session, the ministers and legislators belonging to the ruling BJP can be seen wearing different shades of saffron kurtas while the women wear saffron saris.

“We do not wear saffron to make a statement. It is the colour of positivity and gives a good feeling. It is also the colour of the sun so it is good to wear it,” explained the former Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma.

Candidates claim that they wear saffron to establish their identity among voters. “If you are wearing saffron, no one asks you to introduce yourself. ‘Bhagwa (saffron) hi kafi hai,” says a candidate.

BSP leaders, at one time, used to wear blue or, at least, sport a blue scarf. With the party’s fortunes going down, the lone BSP MLA Uma Shankar Singh is never seen wearing blue.

Samajwadi legislators, on the other hand, can be seen sporting red caps on special occasions to make a statement while the Congress leaders remain undecided about their choice of colours.