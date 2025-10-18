Live
- WhatsApp to Limit Messages to Unknown Contacts in Bid to Curb Spam
- Teaching hearts and minds: The case for emotional intelligence in schools
- Punjab: Major Train Accident Averted After Fire in Garib Rath Express
- New body takes charge of Food Processing Federation
- 100-day plan to change lives of fisherfolk: Pawan
- Gold glitters on Dhanteras despite huge price surge
- Health minister decries Jagan’s falsehoods on PPP
- Elon Musk says X to scrap heuristic: How Grok AI will screen 100M+ posts and videos to personalise feeds
- Paddy procurement process must be conducted efficiently: Collector
- Aadi Srinivas distributes over 200 temple bulls to farmers
Saini hikes old age pension from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,200
On the completion of the first year of the BJP government’s third consecutive term in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday increased...
On the completion of the first year of the BJP government’s third consecutive term in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday increased the old age pension to Rs 3,200 from Rs 3,000 per month.
In the last year, Saini said, his government fulfilled 46 out of the 217 poll promises made ahead of the 2024 assembly elections. He promised to fulfil 90 resolutions in the current financial year.
The promises fulfilled include Lado Lakshmi Yojna, which provides Rs 2,100 per month to eligible women, he said, adding that work on the remaining poll promises is progressing steadily.
Addressing a ‘Jan Vishwas-Jan Vikas’ state-level event in Panchkula, the chief minister announced the hike in pension from November 1.
The state government is undertaking “equitable development” and working with renewed speed and energy to fulfil the prime minister’s vision of a developed India, he said.
The government’s “policy intent is right”, and the leadership is working at an accelerated speed, he added.
The chief minister said in the last year, his government inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for public welfare-oriented projects worth Rs 25,515 crore.
“We do not do the politics of misleading... We fulfil what we promise,” he claimed, crediting the strength of the “triple engine” government in the state. The BJP continues to be in power in the state and at the Centre, and secured a sweeping victory in Haryana’s civic polls earlier this year.