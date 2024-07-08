SC dismisses WB govt plea against court-monitored CBI probe into Sandeshkhali cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by the West Bengal government challenging the court-monitored CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe into land grabbing and extortion cases in Sandeshkhali.

A bench presided over by Justice BR Gavai declined to interfere with the order of the Calcutta High Court directing the CBI to commence its probe in the matter after creating a special investigation team (SIT) for that purpose.

In an earlier hearing, the top court had raised eyebrows on the filing of the special leave petition (SLP) by the state government and questioned it for protecting the “interests of some private individuals”.

Explaining the stance of the state government, senior advocate Jaideep Gupta said that the plea was filed against certain findings and “unfair comments” contained in the impugned order of the high court. At this, the top court had said, “You can go to the high court and ask for expunging of the remarks if you are aggrieved.”

It had adjourned the hearing till July, clarifying that the pendency of the petition before the Supreme Court will not be used for “any purposes”, including prolonging of proceedings pending before the Calcutta High Court.

In an order passed in the second week of April, a division bench of Chief Justice T. S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya had asked the investigative agency to submit a detailed report to the high court following which the latter will decide on the next course of action.

It had directed the CBI to open a separate portal and email through which the victims in Sandeshkhali can register their complaints relating to illegal land grabbing and extortion, adding that the Central agency will maintain absolute secrecy with regard to the identity of the complainants.

It had ordered the district administration in North 24 Parganas including the district magistrate and the district police superintendent to identify the sensitive pockets at Sandeshkhali and install CCTVs. The district administration was also directed by the high court to properly illuminate the streets at Sandeshkhali.

Several public interest litigations (PILs) were filed before the Calcutta High Court in connection with illegal land grabbing and extortion at Sandeshkhali, where the main accused was a section of the local Trinamool Congress leaders led by the now-suspended ruling party leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

Earlier in March, the Supreme Court had dismissed the plea filed by the state government challenging the CBI probe into the attack on ED and CAPF teams at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas District on January 5.

However, it had ordered to expunge the adverse observations made against the West Bengal Police and the state government in the impugned judgment of the Calcutta High Court.