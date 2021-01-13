SC Ordered all the states and union territories to open Anganwadi services by 31st January

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of the country has ordered all the states and union territories to take a decision by January 31 in relation to reopening of Anganwadi services at their place.

The court said that the state and Union Territory should take a decision to reintroduce Anganwadi services in all areas except the Containment Zone.

The petition raised the issue of closure of 14 lakh Anganwadis due to Corona. The petition said that it was said that infants and mothers were not getting nutritious food.