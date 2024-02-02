Scindia holds meeting with CISF, immigration officials on design model for speedy immigration process

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Friday held a meeting with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Bureau of immigration officials to discuss a design model for speeding up immigration and security for international travellers.

“Held a productive brainstorming meeting with all major airport operators, @CISFHQrs and Bureau of Immigration officials and @MoCA_GoI to discuss design models to speed up immigration & security for international travellers,” the minister wrote on X.

“New technologies such as e-biometrics are also on the anvil, and are currently being tested. These will be key in our vision for international aviation hubs in India,” he wrote.

In December, during annual press briefing, Scindia had said that the Delhi Airport has undergone enhancements in various areas, including entry gates, immigration desks, and security facilities, as part of efforts to facilitate a smoother flow of passengers

The minister had further highlighted a significant 29 percent increase in the deployment of CISF security personnel at the Delhi airport, with the current count reaching 6,140 personnel.

“The number of immigration desks has also been raised from 153 to 174 in the past year. Digi Yatra is being adopted by numerous passengers for hassle-free entry,” Scinida had claimed.