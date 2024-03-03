Live
- Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav takes indirect dig at Akhilesh
- NDSA expert committee to visit Kaleshwaram on March 6; Uttam assures full cooperation
- Golf: Seven Indians in the fray at the USKG Malaysian Championships
- PM Modi chaired Union Council of Ministers meeting to discuss the roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'
- Council of Ministers brainstorm on vision document 'Viksit Bharat 2047', detailed action plan for next 5 years: Sources
- Uddhav targets BJP, says politics of dismantling opposition parties won't endure
- Olympic Boxing Qualifier: India's Deepak Bhoria goes down fighting on opening day
- IIT Roorkee organises programme to foster design-driven innovation in MSMEs
- Seahawks chopper squadron to be commissioned into Indian Navy
- After tripartite accord, TMP ends 5-day-long sit-in in Tripura
Just In
Seahawks chopper squadron to be commissioned into Indian Navy
The Indian Navy will commission the newly-inducted MH 60R Seahawk multi-role helicopter (the maritime variant of the Blackhawk helicopter) at INS Garuda, Kochi, on March 6, a Defence Ministry statement said.
The commissioning of the helicopter, designed for anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), search and rescue (SAR), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) and vertical replenishment (VERTREP), will mark a pivotal moment in India’s defence modernisation journey, the Navy said.
The Seahawks will be commissioned as INAS (Indian Naval Air Squadron) 334 and the Navy is set to witness a significant surge in its maritime prowess with the induction, a navy official added.
The helicopter has been rigorously tested in Indian Reference Atmosphere (IRA) conditions and is fully integrated into the fleet. Their advanced weapons, sensors and avionics suite make the Seahawks ideal for the Indian Navy’s maritime security needs, offering enhanced capabilities for both conventional as well as asymmetric threats.
It would enhance India’s blue-water capabilities, extending the operational reach of the navy and supporting sustained naval operations across spectrums and over vast maritime domains. The Seahawk’s deployment in the IOR would strengthen the Indian Navy’s maritime presence, dissuading potential threats and ensuring a secure and safe environment in this strategically-crucial region.
The commissioning of the Seahawks underscores Indian Navy’s steadfast dedication to fortifying maritime security, aligning seamlessly with the Indian government's goal of ensuring Security And Growth for All in the Region.