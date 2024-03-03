Seahawks chopper squadron to be commissioned into Indian Navy

The Indian Navy will commission the newly-inducted MH 60R Seahawk multi-role helicopter (the maritime variant of the Blackhawk helicopter) at INS Garuda, Kochi, on March 6, a Defence Ministry statement said.

The commissioning of the helicopter, designed for anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), search and rescue (SAR), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) and vertical replenishment (VERTREP), will mark a pivotal moment in India’s defence modernisation journey, the Navy said.

The Seahawks will be commissioned as INAS (Indian Naval Air Squadron) 334 and the Navy is set to witness a significant surge in its maritime prowess with the induction, a navy official added.

The helicopter has been rigorously tested in Indian Reference Atmosphere (IRA) conditions and is fully integrated into the fleet. Their advanced weapons, sensors and avionics suite make the Seahawks ideal for the Indian Navy’s maritime security needs, offering enhanced capabilities for both conventional as well as asymmetric threats.

It would enhance India’s blue-water capabilities, extending the operational reach of the navy and supporting sustained naval operations across spectrums and over vast maritime domains. The Seahawk’s deployment in the IOR would strengthen the Indian Navy’s maritime presence, dissuading potential threats and ensuring a secure and safe environment in this strategically-crucial region.

The commissioning of the Seahawks underscores Indian Navy’s steadfast dedication to fortifying maritime security, aligning seamlessly with the Indian government's goal of ensuring Security And Growth for All in the Region.