Senior Congress leaders, including Gehlot, Pilot, hold meeting ahead of Rajasthan Assembly polls
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, the party's Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, the party's Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and former Union minister Jitendra Singh held a meeting at the party's "war room" set up in view of the upcoming state Assembly polls here late on Tuesday night.
Gehlot posted a photo of the meeting on social media platforms on Wednesday. The photo was captioned: "Ek Sath. Jeet Rahe Hain Phir Se (Together. Winning once again)." Congress leader Mohan Prakash was also present at the meeting. In the photo, all the leaders are seen sitting in the war room. Venugopal told reporters on Wednesday that it was a routine meeting. The Congress general secretary (organisation) said a perception has been created in Rajasthan that there is no unity in the Congress and asserted that the party is very much united.
"All the leaders of the Congress party are fighting the election together. The general mood is in favour of the Congress," he said. When pointed out by reporters that Gehlot and Pilot have not been seen campaigning together, Venugopal said, "Just wait." He exuded confidence that the Congress will retain its government in the desert state. Venugopal arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday evening with former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. He went to the war room subsequently to join the meeting. The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.