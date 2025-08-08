Shashi Tharoor Calls Trump's Tariff Strategy His 'Style', Says Government May Have More Information

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has characterized President Donald Trump's imposition of steep tariffs on India as potentially reflecting his distinctive negotiating approach, while expressing optimism that bilateral discussions could resolve the current trade dispute.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament on Friday, Tharoor suggested that Trump's decision to target India with the highest tariffs as punishment for Russian oil purchases might represent his unique diplomatic style rather than a permanent policy shift. The veteran diplomat indicated that the next two to three weeks could provide opportunities for meaningful dialogue between the two nations.

Tharoor acknowledged that India and the United States have maintained close strategic partnerships that have influenced policy decisions on both sides. However, he emphasized that any fundamental change in American behavior would require India to reconsider multiple aspects of the bilateral relationship.

The Congress leader noted that if a country with which India has enjoyed strong relations and strategic cooperation suddenly alters its approach, New Delhi must comprehensively evaluate its position and potential responses. This assessment would encompass various dimensions of the relationship beyond just trade considerations.

While maintaining hope for diplomatic resolution, Tharoor recognized that the current situation represents a significant departure from established patterns of US-India cooperation. He suggested that the government may possess additional information about the situation that could inform their strategic response.

The senior Congress MP's comments came one day after he recommended that India should reciprocate by imposing 50% tariffs on American goods in response to Washington's punitive trade measures. This earlier statement reflected a more confrontational approach to the escalating trade tensions.

Trump's Wednesday announcement of additional 25% tariffs on Indian imports, bringing the total levy to 50%, cited national security and foreign policy concerns as justification for the unprecedented trade action. The decision specifically targeted India's continued petroleum purchases from Russia despite Western pressure to cease such transactions.

Tharoor's measured response reflects the complex challenges facing Indian policymakers as they navigate between maintaining strategic autonomy in energy security decisions and preserving crucial partnerships with Western allies. The Congress leader's acknowledgment that Trump's approach might represent negotiating tactics rather than permanent policy suggests diplomatic channels remain viable.

The situation has created a delicate balancing act for India's foreign policy establishment, which has historically sought to maintain positive relationships with all major powers while protecting national interests. Tharoor's comments indicate recognition that traditional diplomatic approaches may need adjustment when dealing with unconventional negotiating styles.

The Congress MP's observation about government information access suggests that political opposition recognizes the complexity of international negotiations and the possibility that public statements may not reflect the complete diplomatic picture. This nuanced position contrasts with more confrontational political rhetoric often associated with trade disputes.

Tharoor's emphasis on the potential for negotiated solutions within weeks indicates belief that current tensions represent a manageable diplomatic challenge rather than a fundamental breakdown in bilateral relations. His characterization of Trump's actions as possibly tactical suggests confidence in India's ability to navigate the situation through skilled diplomacy.