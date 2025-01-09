Live
- CM fears threat to his chair if he tries to check corruption: Bommai
- Loyola College celebrates Ethnic Day, Sankranti Sambaralu
- ED raids BBMP head office, inspects documents of two major projects
- Mangaluru Lit Fest 2025 to be held between January 11-12
- Angel funding platform launched to boost Vokkaliga entrepreneurs
- Brave dog saves family from devastating fire in Gangavathi
- BJP slams cong govt over facilitating surrender of Maoists
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 09 January, 2025
- Create fear among criminals,CM tells cops
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 9 January, 2025
Just In
Sheesh Mahal row: Saurabh, Sanjay stopped from entering CM's house
AAP leaders invited the media on a tour of the chief minister's residence, which the BJP claims was turned into a 'Sheesh Mahal' during Arvind Kejriwal's tenure
New Delhi: AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardawaj were stopped from entering the Delhi chief minister's official residence, which they had invited the media to tour with them in a bid to counter the BJP's "Sheesh Mahal" jibes.
Police set up barricades and deployed personnel in front of the 6, Flagstaff Road, bungalow, preventing the AAP leaders from entering the premises.
The AAP leaders invited the media on a tour of the chief minister's residence, which the BJP claims was turned into a "Sheesh Mahal" during Arvind Kejriwal's tenure.
Asked if they had sought permission to visit the residence, Singh and Bharadwaj told reporters, "Why should we need permission to enter the chief minister's residence?" They were seen speaking to officials at the bungalow, requesting permission to be allowed inside. AAP MP Sanjay Singh also accused the BJP of making baseless allegations about luxury amenities at the chief minister's residence, including a 'golden toilet, swimming pool, and mini bar'.
Singh and Bharadwaj also had said that they would take reporters to the prime minister's residence, which AAP has dubbed "Raj Mahal" and claimed was built at a cost of 2,700 crore.
The "Raj Mahal" jibe is part of AAP's counter allegation that the prime minister leads a luxurious lifestyle.