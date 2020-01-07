Shiv Sena Downplays 'Free Kashmir' Poster At Mumbai Protests

Mumbai: A demonstrator at the Gateway of India protest in Mumbai, held against the violent incidents in JNU was seen with a poster on Monday, which had 'Free Kashmir' written on it. The poster led to severe criticism of the Shiv Sena from the BJP over its silence in the matter.

BJP leaders were quick to attack the Sena and slammed Uddhav Thackeray and his party. However, Sena leader, Sanjay Raut claimed to media persons that the 'Free Kashmir' banner was about freedom from restrictions on internet and mobile services. He added that any demand for freedom of Kashmir would not be tolerated by the Shiv Sena.

Flaying the Sena over the matter, BJP spokesman, Sambit Patra, posted a tweet saying soon these "Sonia sainiks" will go to greater lengths to show their allegiance to the "Tukde Tukde" gang.

Now Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut defends the "Free Kashmir" poster at Mumbai Protests.

Believe me friends these Sonia Sainikis in an attempt to show their allegiance to #TukdeTukdeGang may soon be heard badmouthing Sh Ram & may soon turn up with their own version of "Hindu Terrorism"! — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 7, 2020

Earlier, former Maharashtra chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis in a tweet, questioned the basis of the protest and questioned the Shiv Sena on how such separatist elements could be tolerated in Mumbai. He took a dig at Uddhav Thackeray for tolerating this Free Kashmir anti-India campaign 2 km from CMO.





Protest is for what exactly?

Why slogans of "Free Kashmir"?

How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai?

'Free Kashmir' slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO?

Uddhav ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose???@OfficeofUT https://t.co/zkWRjxuTqA — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 6, 2020

The BJP has locked horns with its former ally in Maharashtra on several instances over the last few days including delay in distribution of portfolios and earlier, expansion of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) cabinet.