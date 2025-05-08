Simulating Multiple Hostile Scenarios…Mock drills held across country

New Delhi: Mock drills simulating multiple hostile scenarios like air raids, multiple fire emergencies, and search and rescue operations were carried out in several states and Union Territories (UTs) on Wednesday as part of the nationwide mega civil defence mock drill 'Operation Abhyaas'.

The mock drills took place a few hours after the Indian military launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a strong response to the terror attack in Pahalgam.

The April 22 attack, carried out by the terror organisation The Resistance Front, killed 26 civilians. In the national capital Delhi, PCR vans and fire engines were stationed at multiple locations while there was a heavy deployment of security personnel and civil defence volunteers.

Blaring sirens, residents rushing to safer places, injured people being carried away on stretchers -- these were some of the scenes that played out across the 55 locations where mock security drills were carried out in Delhi.