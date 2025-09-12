Singapore-Bound Air India Flight: 200 flyers left sweating as aircraft electricals fail

New Delhi: Over 200 passengers on Air India flight AI2380 to Singapore were forced to deplane at Delhi airport after enduring nearly two hours inside an aircraft with malfunctioning air conditioning and electrical systems on Wednesday night.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was scheduled to depart around 11 pm when technical issues emerged, according to PTI. The faulty air conditioning system left passengers uncomfortable, with some resorting to using newspapers and magazines to fan themselves.

After approximately two hours of waiting inside the aircraft, all passengers were evacuated to the terminal building.

Social media platforms showed video evidence of passengers attempting to cope with the uncomfortable conditions by using printed materials as makeshift fans.

In a statement on Thursday, Air India said flight AI2380 operating from Delhi to Singapore was delayed due to a cabin cooling issue on ground prior to departure.

"Passengers were regularly kept informed of the delay and our ground colleagues in Delhi extended all support to passengers at the airport, including providing refreshments and meals. The flight departed at 0536 hrs IST after a change of aircraft," the airline said. The airline also regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers. Later, the aircraft was changed, and the flight took off for Singapore after a delay of nearly six hours at 5.36am on Thursday.