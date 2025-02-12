Live
Smooth Conduct of CBSE and ICSE Examinations Emphasized
- Prayagraj district administration discusses plans for examinations conduct
- The meeting decides to ensure candidates reach the examination centre without problems
- ICSE examination Class X examinations are scheduled from February 18 to March 27
Prayagraj: The district administration held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss plans for the smooth conduct of the upcoming CBSE and ICSE examinations. The meeting aimed to ensure that candidates could reach their examination centres without issues.
However, in the case of any disruptions adversely affecting the conduct of the examinations, the officials decided to submit a report to the CBSE and ICSE.
The meeting, held in the auditorium at the Police Lines, was jointly chaired by Police Commissioner Tarun Gaba and Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant. District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandad and regional coordinators from CBSE and ICSE attended.
The meeting convened since the ICSE notified its Class X examinations scheduled from February 18 to March 27.
Given that crores of devotees are flocking to Prayagraj for the auspicious occasion of Magha Purnima Amrit Snan, the officials discussed maintaining a smooth traffic flow during the ICSE examinations. The discussion included a review of the current traffic conditions and potential challenges that candidates might face while trying to reach their examination centres on time.
It's agreed the district and police administrations would coordinate efforts to ensure normal traffic flow throughout the city and district during the examination period.
If traffic issues in specific areas could prevent candidates from arriving on time, a joint report will be submitted to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and ICSE. This report will request that special examinations be conducted for those candidates affected by traffic problems. "Officials from both boards have indicated that they will consider such requests favorably if the situation arises."