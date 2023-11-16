Solar-powered cruise ships to operate on Saryu River in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Two solar-powered ‘mini-cruise’ ships will start operating in the Saryu River in Ayodhya before the inauguration of the Ram Temple in January next year.

Vikas Malviya, the director of Varanasi-based Alaknanda Cruise, said that his company will offer the service. -

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the ‘Ramayana’ vessels will aim to spread the knowledge of Lord Ram’s childhood, his years in Gurukul, Swayamvar, his years in the forest, his meeting with Lord Hanuman, his victory over Ravan and his comeback to Ayodhya.

Malviya’s company already operates four such vessels in Varanasi.

“We will start operation of two mini-cruise ships in the Saryu River before the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. We are in the final phase of preparations,” he said.

Malviya said each vessel would be a 30-seater and fully air-conditioned.

“In the close to hour-long trip, pilgrims will catch glimpses of Ayodhya ghats on the banks of Saryu. They will have a mesmerising experience while cruising through the famous ghats of the holy river,” he said.

The vessels would be fully solar operated.

Tourism officials said the cruise service would give a boost to tourism in Ayodhya and generate direct and indirect job opportunities.