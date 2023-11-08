Live
STF seizes two leopard skins, two held in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch has arrested two criminals and seized two leopard skins during a raid in Rayagada district on November 7.
The accused identified as Bikram Majhi and Raja Majhi are residents of Chandrapur area in Rayagada.
Following an Intelligence input, a STF team conducted a raid at the Tamparbiduni Chowk under Chandili police limits and apprehended the two criminals who were waiting for a customer to hand over the leopard skins.
“During the search two leopard skins and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession. The accused persons could not produce any documents that would give them the authority to be in possession of the leopard skins. They have been arrested and the case will be forwarded to the Court of SDJM, Rayagada,” said STF sources.
A case has been registered under various Sections of the IPC and Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 in this regard.
Police sources also stated that the skins will be sent to Director Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun for examination.