Subsidised flour @ Rs 5 for Akharas, Kalpvasis

Mahakumbhnagar: In a move to support Akharas, institutions, and Kalpvasis during Mahakumbh 2025, the Yogi Adityanath government has launched a subsidised ration scheme, offering flour at Rs 5/kg and rice at Rs 6/kg. Un-der CM Yogi's directives, 138 fair price shops have been set up in the fair area for smooth distribution.

Dedicated to making Mahakumbh 2025 a grand, spectacular event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to make comprehensive arrangements, with special attention to the food require-ments of devotees. The government has effectively opened its "food granary" for the Mahakumbh, ar-ranging for 1.2 lakh white ration cards for Kalpvasis to access subsidized items.

Kalpvasis, Akharas, and institutions will benefit from significantly reduced prices on essential supplies. Flour will be available at Rs 5 per kilogram, rice at Rs 6 per kilogram, and sugar at Rs 18 per kilogram. Ad-ditionally, the government has allocated 800 permits to Akharas and institutions.

In addition to subsidized rations, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ensured comprehensive facilities for cooking food during Mahakumbh 2025.