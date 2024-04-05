Live
SUMUM gets Excellence in Hospitality Award
Bhubaneswar: SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM) received ‘Excellence in Hospitality and Healthcare Service Award’ at an event held in Kuala Lumpur on March 22.
SUMUM’s Chief Executive Officer Swetapadma Dash received the award for being chosen as the best hospital in eastern India, at the event organised by ‘MIRCHI’.
“I am deeply humbled to accept this award as this recognition has filled us with immense pride and joy,” Dash said.
Within four years of its inception, the 500 -bed hospital has made remarkable progress by becoming the most preferred healthcare centre, she said, adding “this award exemplified the hard work and dedication of every member of our team.”
