  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

SUMUM gets Excellence in Hospitality Award

SUMUM gets Excellence in Hospitality Award
x
Highlights

Bhubaneswar: SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM) received ‘Excellence in Hospitality and Healthcare Service Award’ at an event held in Kuala Lumpur on March...

Bhubaneswar: SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM) received ‘Excellence in Hospitality and Healthcare Service Award’ at an event held in Kuala Lumpur on March 22.

SUMUM’s Chief Executive Officer Swetapadma Dash received the award for being chosen as the best hospital in eastern India, at the event organised by ‘MIRCHI’.

“I am deeply humbled to accept this award as this recognition has filled us with immense pride and joy,” Dash said.

Within four years of its inception, the 500 -bed hospital has made remarkable progress by becoming the most preferred healthcare centre, she said, adding “this award exemplified the hard work and dedication of every member of our team.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X