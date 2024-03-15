  • Menu
Tamil Nadu Police denies permission for PM Modi’s roadshow in Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu Police on Friday denied permission for the road show of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be held in Coimbatore on March 18.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police on Friday denied permission for the road show of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be held in Coimbatore on March 18.

The police in a statement said that permission was denied due to security reasons.

The four-kilometre-long roadshow was to culminate in the ground where the Coimbatore bomb blast of 1998 took place in which 58 people died and more than 200 were injured.

However, the Madras High Court is hearing a prayer by the BJP unit of Tamil Nadu to revoke the ban.

PM Modi is on a tour of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana. With the party having a strong support base in Karnataka, the party is trying to increase its presence in other southern states as well.

