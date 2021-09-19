TCS, Infosys, Wipro on hiring spree

New Delhi: Big Information and Technology (IT) companies such as Tata Consultancy Service (TCS), Infosys and Wipro are on a hiring spree as the demand for software services booms in the Covid-19 world. Now, a new report points out that firms are now offering even a 120% hike to lure professionals, especially software engineers.

Another reason behind super aggressive hiring drives by IT companies is the slowdown in hiring trends during the pandemic. In the initial phases of the pandemic, hiring had plummeted by about 50 per cent. Now, most of the IT firms are now ramping up their ongoing hirings.

According to experts when we are staring at the possibility of the third wave, it seems India Inc is gradually coming out from the cautious mode and are aggressively hiring the young talent and giving increments to their employees. Even a simple job search on LinkedIn will give you an idea about the recovery reported in the various sectors in terms of the job vacancies.

According to the Indeed India report, which effectively analysed the impact of the pandemic on the job market, the demand for IT professionals has risen as much as 400 per cent. At the outset of the pandemic in 2020, corporations, sectors and institutions embraced a wait and watch style of functioning which was necessitated by the immense uncertainty induced by the pandemic.

In June 2020, just a few months ahead of a peak during the first wave of infection, hiring nosedived by 50 per cent. Along with record-high tech job vacancies, requirements for niche and super niche skills centric jobs are also witnessing a sharp spike.

The demand for skilled technical job roles like Application Developer, Lead Consultant, Salesforce Developer and Site Reliability Engineer grew between 150-300 per cent, becoming the top sought after roles as of January 2020 to February 2021.

The positive news is not confined only to the hiring part, but the organisations are offering higher pay packages in comparison to the previous year.