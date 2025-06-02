Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar over Muzaffarpur minor girl’s rape

Patna: Bihar Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his government on Monday over the Muzaffarpur rape case and medical negligence at PMCH that led to the death of a 10-year-old Dalit girl.

Speaking to the media, Yadav said, “Whether it's law and order, healthcare, education, or employment, this double-engine government has failed completely. The Chief Minister has never expressed regret on any such issue. I doubt if he even knows about this brutal rape case.”

Yadav strongly criticised the Chief Minister and his two deputies for allegedly being preoccupied with political events and election preparations, saying they were ignoring public grievances and justice.

“Criminals are dominant in Bihar. Bullets are being fired near the Secretariat and even outside the Chief Minister’s residence. There is no law and order left in Bihar,” Yadav added, pointing to recent violent crimes across the state.

On the victim’s death, Yadav claimed the child was left in an ambulance for over four hours without treatment at PMCH, which he described as an inexcusable administrative failure.

“No one from the government met the victim’s family. This shows the insensitivity of the ruling alliance,” he said.

When asked about his brother Tej Pratap Yadav’s controversy and comments involving the term “Jaichand,” Tejashwi said the matter has been handled by RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav, and he would not comment on personal issues.

On Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement criticising the NDA’s focus on optics over substance, Yadav said, “He has only spoken the truth. Airports are being inaugurated, PM Modi did the road show, but martyr families are being ignored. Crimes against children are happening, yet no one in the government speaks out about it.”