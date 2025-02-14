TMC Forms Special Squad To Protect Valentine's Day Couples From Moral Policing

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has taken a strong stance against potential moral policing in West Bengal by establishing a special protection squad for couples celebrating Valentine's Day. This initiative comes in response to an alleged directive from Bajrang Dal that opposes public displays of affection on February 14, claiming such celebrations contradict Indian cultural values.

TMC IT cell leader Debangshu Bhattacharya emphasized the party's commitment to defending personal freedoms, stating their readiness to assist couples facing harassment from Bajrang Dal or other BJP-affiliated organizations. Party leader Govind Lama reinforced this position, encouraging couples seeking protection to contact TMC leaders.

The controversy intensified following the circulation of alleged Bajrang Dal guidelines on social media, which suggested notifying parents about couples found in "objectionable states" and hinted at potential forced marriages. The message also claimed that after future elections, the BJP government would implement measures against "love jihad" and "adultery" to protect Bengali youth's "character."

While taking this protective stance for Valentine's Day celebrations, the TMC has also announced plans to commemorate the martyrs of the 2019 Pulwama attack, which claimed the lives of 40 Indian soldiers when a suicide bomber attacked a military convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.