  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

TMC Forms Special Squad To Protect Valentine's Day Couples From Moral Policing

TMC Forms Special Squad To Protect Valentines Day Couples From Moral Policing
x
Highlights

West Bengal's ruling party TMC announces formation of special squad to protect couples from harassment on Valentine's Day, responding to alleged Bajrang Dal threats against public displays of affection.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has taken a strong stance against potential moral policing in West Bengal by establishing a special protection squad for couples celebrating Valentine's Day. This initiative comes in response to an alleged directive from Bajrang Dal that opposes public displays of affection on February 14, claiming such celebrations contradict Indian cultural values.

TMC IT cell leader Debangshu Bhattacharya emphasized the party's commitment to defending personal freedoms, stating their readiness to assist couples facing harassment from Bajrang Dal or other BJP-affiliated organizations. Party leader Govind Lama reinforced this position, encouraging couples seeking protection to contact TMC leaders.

The controversy intensified following the circulation of alleged Bajrang Dal guidelines on social media, which suggested notifying parents about couples found in "objectionable states" and hinted at potential forced marriages. The message also claimed that after future elections, the BJP government would implement measures against "love jihad" and "adultery" to protect Bengali youth's "character."

While taking this protective stance for Valentine's Day celebrations, the TMC has also announced plans to commemorate the martyrs of the 2019 Pulwama attack, which claimed the lives of 40 Indian soldiers when a suicide bomber attacked a military convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick